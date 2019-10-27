TOWN OF LINN — Zenda Tap is taking steps to comply with zoning and permit requirements that were cited for an aborted outdoor rap concert this summer.
The owners of the tavern at N560 Zenda Road have applied for a county zoning permit and a conditional use permit to allow outdoor musical performances.
The zoning permit would cover an outdoor stage and other facilities that were built without permission, while the conditional use permit is required for any future outdoor entertainment at the tavern.
Bar owner Jose Hernandez said he was aware that permits were required previously, but he tried to work around the government regulators.
“We’re Zenda Tap — nobody ever comes out here,” he said. “We learned our lesson on that.”
County zoning officials cracked down on Zenda Tap in August when the tavern planned a concert featuring controversial rap performers whose message had been interpreted by some critics as hate speech against minorities and gay people.
Shannon Haydin, deputy director of land use for the county, said the county has since dropped citations that were pending against Zenda Tap, because the business owners have come forward and agreed to seek the necessary permits.
“Our No. 1 goal is always compliance,” Haydin said.
County records show that Zenda Tap has paid $653 in fees associated with the zoning permit application, plus another $575 in fees with the conditional use permit application.
Both permits still need approval from the county zoning agency and then the county board.
Haydin said the business must address a lack of adequate parking spaces, and there must be demolition of one of the structures that was built without a building permit — which Hernandez described as a smoking lounge.
Hernandez and his partners purchased Zenda Tap seven years ago and began charging up to $38 a person for live musical performances in an outdoor courtyard area capable of holding 1,500 people.
In its application to the county, Zenda Tap says it will limit attendance to 185 people for a “Zenda-palooza” event in July, another event around Halloween, and a third event to be determined later. The tavern also hopes to conduct an “open jam” outside each Friday night.
County officials are prohibiting any overnight camping at Zenda Tap, which has been discussed previously in connection with some of the large outdoor concerts.
Hernandez said he is unsure why county officials are enforcing the rules on Zenda Tap now — after he has been in business for seven years — but he said he will try to comply.
“We’re trying to work with the county,” he said. “We don’t want to be shut down. Everyone loves the Zenda Tap.”