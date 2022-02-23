Lofty Life Aerial Dance Studio moving to to new bigger location in Walworth, just outside Delavan

Lofty Life Aerial Dance studio will likely soon have a new home in an old renovated barn in the Town of Walworth.

The town and county has given its blessings for the aerial dance studio to move into the barn at N2450 County Road O that used to house Everything Homespun.

Now just a few more steps in the purchasing process need to be taken care of before Kelsey Hartland, a middle school teacher at Williams Bay, will have a new Lofty Life Aerial Dance studio to teach aerial acrobatics. The sale closing is expected to take place March 11, which will be followed by some renovations to make the studio work.

This new studio will be in Walworth, just outside Delavan, a place which she calls perfect because it’s a circus town.

“It will provide more space and after our build out, better height,” Hartland said. “Currently, we’re in a 700 square feet space with 14-foot ceilings. We’re looking to be in 1,500 square feet with 20-25-foot ceilings.”

Lofty Life Instructor Kelsey Hartland shows off a move on the ring at the Lofty Life studio. After a long search, Hartland has found a new larger studio …

She’s grateful for the studio she has in Lake Geneva, but she’s anxious to move out of there as it has been a long process.

“I’m so excited I can’t even describe it,” Hartland said. “It’s going to be so awesome the amount of programs that we can provide in a bigger space and have a bigger number of students that we can reach.”

Hartland said she consistently has around 60 people coming through the studio each week to sign up with an added waiting list. Katie Campbell and Lauren Hudson, who are also teachers at Williams Bay, now teach at her studio as well.

“The fall of 2020, I started looking for space and nothing was available with the ceilings and the space I was looking for and the price range I was looking for,” she said. “We have been down every failed path in the past year, so it feels so good to have come this far through this project.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly caused a lot of stress on people throughout the past few years and that is no different for teachers. Having an opportunity to teach aerial acrobatics has been an escape for her as well as for her students.

“I feel that myself, and I hear that from both my kid and adult students all the time,” Hartland said. “For some reason, as soon as you flip yourself upside down, all of your stress melts away and everything that’s crazy on the outside world is just no longer an issue.”

That especially goes for Hartland who has been hanging upside down in aerial acrobatics for years. She began as a dance education major at Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois and switched majors in her time there to math education. But she maintained her endorsement in dance education to get involved in a circus that the school has provided.

“It has evolved quite a lot from there. After school, I went to several pre-professional training programs, virtually and in-person for my teacher training,” she said. “I coached a circus camp in Skokie, Illinois that I was the director of and then I started a program through the Williams Bay rec department at the Williams Bay Elementary School.”

Once the pandemic hit, she said she had to find her own space and learned to become a business owner. Now, in 2022, with her day-to-day day middle school teaching duties, renting and moving from house to house, running a business and preparing to teach aerial acrobatics in much more spacious studio, she calls it a dream come true.

“It’s pretty much what we were looking to do that I would be able to run my studio and we also would have a small house on the property,” Hartland said. “It’s exactly what my husband and I were dreaming of. It’s different than what we may have imagined originally, but it’s going to work out incredibly for what both me and my husband have been wanting. We’re very excited for what’s to come.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.