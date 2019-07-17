Margaret Downing was never afraid to get involved, whether it was in local government or local charity.

A strong advocate for children and for her hometown of Geneva, Downing was known for getting things done.

Margaret C. Downing, 73, died unexpectedly at her home on July 4.

She served on the Walworth County Board from 2004 to 2008 and was the town of Geneva administrator from January 2009 to September 2010.

“She was great to work with,” said Debra Kirch, town of Geneva clerk/treasurer. “If she took a project on, she saw it through and got it done. She was a force to be reckoned with.”

Among the projects that Downing got behind while on the county board were Lakeland School and the Tree House Child and Family Center which is home to the Walworth County Child Advocacy Center, a service of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. She was also instrumental in getting the new Lakeland School built.

Born Margaret Cecelia Veronica Popelka in Chicago in 1945, on Aug. 25, 1978, she married George W. Downing. The couple lived in the Lake Geneva area and worked to grow George Downing’s business, Spindustries, which manufactures metal products. Margaret was also president of Spindustries’ sister company, San Jamar, Elkhorn, which makes products for restaurants.

George Downing died in 2006.

In 2004, Margaret was elected to the Walworth County Board, where she made friends with fellow county board member Sandy Troemel.

Troemel said she and Margaret worked together on the county board to get the new Lakeland School built.

“My best remembrance of Margaret Downing is that if Margaret Downing asked you do something, she would not take no for an answer,” said Troemel. “Everyone she reached out to, me included, could not say no.”

And that was a good thing, said Troemel, because it got things done.

The new Lakeland School was opened in September 2008.

Troemel, who was also elected in 2004, said she and Downing left the board when it was downsized from 25 to 11 members in 2008.

But in 2008, Downing had a new project, the Tree House. Troemel said it was another instance when she could not say no to her friend. Both served on the Tree House’s board of directors after the facility opened in 2013.

“She was the best mentor,” said Troemel. “She taught me how to work with people.”

Paula Hocking was the manager of Tree House from its opening until December 2018. She is now with the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation which supports the Tree House and six other facilities like it in the state.

“She was a visionary. An angel. Someone who truly believed the world could be a better place for children,” Hocking said of Downing. “Her wings have spread so far through so many children who have been helped because of her ability to give back.”

Hocking said that professionally, Downing was a role model, a mentor and a friend.

“She wasn’t afraid to push me to think differently,” said Hocking. “The world would be a better place if we had more Margarets.”

While Downing was working on the Tree House, in 2009 she was appointed town of Geneva administrator by former town board chairman Dan Lauderdale.

“She was a wonderful asset to the town,” said Lauderdale. “She was instrumental in establishing good relations with other communities.”

He said Downing helped in creating the town of Geneva’s Smart Growth plan and also wrote the town of Geneva’s employee handbook.

“She will be missed dearly,” said Lauderdale. “She did a lot.” Downing left town government in September 2010, after Lauderdale lost his re-election bid.

County Administrator David Bretl noted that Downing was an astute county board member. “If Margaret was on the side of something, it would pass,” he said.

Michael Cotter, deputy corporation counsel and director of the Land Use and Resource Management department, said Downing was a classy lady in the most positive sense.

“Margaret was always a very good listener. When she thought she had the information she needed, she would advocate for a position,” he said. “Margaret was good at seeing both sides.”

Downing was never afraid to get involved in a dispute or a good cause, said Cotter. She was very respectful when dealing with opponents on issues.

“She was a nice lady,” Cotter said.