Marking time, making history: Wisconsin Historical Society program highlights Walworth County, state history one marker at a time

“History is who we are and why we are the way we are.”— American historianDavid McCullough (1933- )
A lifelong fan of local history, growing up in the Beer City I was the outlier kid with my nose buried in Robert Wells’ folksy hardcover history tome “Yesterday’s Milwaukee” while my Sandlot friends were busy reading Mad Magazine, kid lit “Encyclopedia Brown” paperback mysteries, or the latest DC and Marvel superhero comic books to hit the racks at Lambert’s Rexall Pharmacy or the nearby F.W. Woolworth, W.T. Grant and G.C. Murphy five-and-dimes on the city’s far northwest side.
Fast forward nearly five decades later and, more often than not, it’s a good bet you’ll still find me curled up in a comfy chair with my nose buried in the latest local history book to hit the bookshelves.
Put simply, I love learning about history, local history in particular — McCullough’s “who we are and why we are the way we are.”
History is all around us, often hidden in plain sight right before our eyes, as I discovered recently as I made my way along South Lakeshore Drive and passed a roadside historical marker I’ve probably driven past at least a couple dozen times over the past six months.
This time, however, I steered my car in the arrowed direction of the “Historical Marker” guide sign leading to a small wayside and enjoyed a good, informative read about the Oct. 30, 1914 organization of the first 4-H Club in Wisconsin at the Hatch Farm in the Town of Linn.
The Wisconsin Historical Marker is one of nine to be erected in Walworth County to date out of the 598 placed statewide by the Wisconsin Historical Society since the first marker was erected in 1951 at Peshtigo Cemetery in Marinette County to memorialize the more than 800 victims of the Oct. 8, 1871 Peshtigo Fire.
The Madison-based nonprofit Wisconsin Historical Society, founded in 1846 and chartered in 1853, is the oldest historical society in the nation to receive continuous public funding.
As a local history fan, I find the Wisconsin Historical Markers program has done a remarkable job preserving the diverse A to Z legacy of local Wisconsin history you’d be hard pressed to find chronicled anywhere else, with topics running the gamut from the mainstream and well-known to the quirky and obscure.
The distinctive brown-and-white Wisconsin Historical Markers recount the historical stories about events, individuals, buildings or sites of local, state or national significance that contribute to the rich historical heritage of Wisconsin, which became a U.S. state on May 29, 1848 as the nation’s 30th state.
A number of the Wisconsin Historical Markers are located right here in Walworth County, waiting to be discovered by the inquisitive local history buff:
Allens Grove — Allen Family, Marker 233, 1976, north end of Village Union Park on Clinton Street, 0.1 miles north of County Hwy. X, Allens Grove, three miles southwest of Darien.
Delavan —Birthplace of “The Greatest Show on Earth,” Marker 440, 2000, City of Delavan Municipal Parking Lot, 218 S. 7th St. (State Hwy. 50), Delavan, between E. Wisconsin and Ann streets.
Delavan —Wisconsin’s First School for the Deaf, Marker 166, 1969, Wisconsin School for the Deaf, 309 W. Walworth Ave. (State Hwy. 11), Delavan.
East Troy –East Troy Railroad: Wisconsin’s Last Interurban Line, Marker 190, 1971, East Troy Electric Railroad and Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, ¼-mile north of Main Street.
GenoaCity — First Swedish Settlers in Wisconsin, Marker 281, 1988, Veterans Memorial Park, 700 Fellows Road, Genoa City, 0.1 miles off County Hwy. H.
Linn —Wisconsin’s First 4-H Club, Marker 175, 1996, South Lakeshore Drive between Hillside and Willow Roads, Town of Linn, 3.5 miles south of Lake Geneva.
Whitewater —Revolutionary War Veterans, Marker 512, 2007, Oak Grove Cemetery, East Main Street, Whitewater. Oak Grove Cemetery is fenced and locked, with a key available at Hillside Cemetery, 418 S. Wisconsin St.
Williams Bay — The 755th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, Marker 505, 2006, Highway 67 Industrial Park, N3440 State Hwy. 67, Williams Bay, ¼-mile south of Palmer Road. The marker is located off the highway in the entrance to the Highway 67 Industrial Park.
Two of the Wisconsin Historical Markers placed at Delavan are currently off display and in the process of being refurbished by the City of Delavan according to Mayor Ryan Schroeder:
Delavan —Delavan’s Historic Brick Street, Marker 344, 1996, Tower Park, bounded by W. Walworth Ave. (State Hwy. 11), Park Place, N. Main St. and N. 2nd St., Delavan.
Delavan —Delavan’s Circus Colony, Marker 128, 1963, Tower Park, bounded by W. Walworth Ave. (State Hwy. 11), Park Place, N. Main St. and N. 2nd St., Delavan.
More information on Walworth County’s Wisconsin Historical Markers, including an interactive map of Wisconsin’s state historical markers and an official list of all state historical markers, is available online at wisconsinhistory.org.
The interactive map includes GPS coordinates, as well as links to other nearby historical markers and monuments placed by other entities, like the Andy Gump statue in Flatiron Park in downtown Lake Geneva and the Walworth County Historical Society’s Webster House marker in Elkhorn, among others.
This summer and fall, why not set a course for historical adventure when you’re out and about in Walworth County or across the 65,498-square-mile breadth of Wisconsin? Maybe I’ll see you on the road, learning about local history somewhere between A and Z.
Housed in a scenic pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park, 700 Fellows Road in Genoa City, the Wisconsin Historical Society’s “First Swedish Settlers in Wisconsin” marker was erected by the sponsoring Swedish-American Historical Society of Wisconsin and the Genoa City Lions Club in 1988. The plaque recounts how Carl Friman (1781-1862) emigrated from Sweden with five sons in 1838, purchasing 80 acres near Genoa City. The Friman family are regarded as the first Swedes to settle permanently in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Historical Marker at the East Troy Electric Railroad & Museum, placed in 1971, was the second Wisconsin Historical Society marker to be placed in Walworth County. The East Troy marker details the history of The Milwaukee Electric Light and Railway Company’s 1907-1939 electric interurban streetcar line between Milwaukee and East Troy, once part of TMER&L’s vast interurban network across southeastern Wisconsin. A seven-mile stretch of track between East Troy and Mukwonago is still used today by the nonprofit East Troy Electric Railway & Museum, an interurban heritage railroad that runs passenger excursions on a fleet of historic railroad cars each weekend from April through October.
Erected in 1969, the Wisconsin Historical Society marker at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, 309 W. Walworth Ave. (State Hwy. 11) in Delavan, was the first Wisconsin Historical Marker in Walworth County. The marker records the history of the school, founded April 19, 1852 and today the only residential school for deaf and hard of hearing students in Wisconsin. An additional eight Wisconsin Historical Markers have been placed in Walworth County over the years, including three in Delavan. Two of the four markers in Delavan are currently being refurbished by the City of Delavan.
This Wisconsin Historical Marker, placed in 2000 at 218 S. 7th St. in Delavan, explores the 1871 founding of what would become the traveling Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, feted as “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Since 1951, the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Historical Marker Program has placed 598 historical markers across the state recounting the historical stories about events, individuals, buildings or sites of local, state or national significance that contribute to the rich historical heritage of Wisconsin.
This 1996 Wisconsin Historical Marker on South Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Linn, 3.5 miles south of Lake Geneva, recounts the Oct. 30, 1914 founding of Wisconsin’s first 4-H Club at the Hatch Farm in the Town of Linn. The Wisconsin Historical Society marker is one of nine to be placed since 1969 in various locales across Walworth County, including Allen Grove, Delavan, Genoa City, Linn, Whitewater and Williams Bay.
This Wisconsin Historical Society marker at unincorporated Allens Grove, three miles southwest of Darien, details the history of the founding Allen Family, recounting how Revolutionary War veteran Philip Allen and his family traveled west and settled today's Allens Grove in May 1845. The marker, erected in 1976, is located on north end of Village Union Park on Clinton Street between Foot and Main streets, 0.1 miles north of County Hwy. X.