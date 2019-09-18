Lake Geneva's newest hotel has opened for business and has brought the Marriott name into town.

The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites opened its doors effective Tuesday following months of planning and construction.

The four-story hotel is located near the corner of Sheridan Springs Road and North Edwards Boulevard, overlooking U.S. Highway 12.

The hotel includes 92 rooms, as well as an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center and an outdoor patio area.

Marriott joins a Lake Geneva tourism community that already includes many high-end resorts, hotels and boutique accommodations.

"Our hotel will provide the highest level of customer service to our guests," Fairfield general manager Tina Fierros said. "Our team looks forward to being an active business partner in the Lake Geneva community."

The hotel operates as a Marriott franchise and is managed by First Hospitality of Chicago.

The Lake Geneva City Council approved plans for the hotel last year, and construction began last fall.