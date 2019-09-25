Lake Geneva’s newest hotel has opened for business and has brought the Marriott name into town.
The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites opened its doors effective Sept. 17 following months of planning and construction.
The four-story hotel is located near the corner of Sheridan Springs Road and North Edwards Boulevard, overlooking U.S. Highway 12.
The hotel includes 92 rooms, as well as an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center and an outdoor patio area.
Marriott joins a Lake Geneva tourism community that already includes many high-end resorts, hotels and boutique accommodations.
“Our hotel will provide the highest level of customer service to our guests,” Fairfield general manager Tina Fierros said. “Our team looks forward to being an active business partner in the Lake Geneva community.”
The hotel operates as a Marriott franchise and is managed by First Hospitality of Chicago.
The Lake Geneva City Council approved plans for the hotel last year, and construction began last fall.
First Hospitality President David Duncan said Lake Geneva is an ideal location for a Fairfield Inn hotel.
“In addition to its natural beauty and history, Lake Geneva is one of the top vacation destinations in the Midwest and has developed into a thriving hospitality community,” Duncan said in prepared statement.
Jason Konrad, owner of 1111 North Edwards Boulevard LLC — the developers on the hotel project — said he was happy with the support that Lake Geneva city officials showed for the development.
“We are excited to introduce the new Fairfield Inn & Suites to the Lake Geneva community,” Konrad said.