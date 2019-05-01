Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz says he is pleased with his first year in office, but he knows there is more work to be done.

“I feel like I reached a rhythm now,” Hartz said. “So I see things that are ahead of me and how to proceed.”

The local business and civic leader was elected April 3, 2018, to a two-year term, overcoming incumbent Alan Kupsik in a primary and then defeating Charlene Klein on election day.

Alderman John Halverson said the new mayor has done an admirable job in his first year, speaking out about important issues without overstepping his boundaries.

“He’s very organized,” Halverson said. “He’s a visionary and a businessman, and I think, as mayor, you need both qualities.”

Alderman Ken Howell agreed that Hartz has done a good job and that he has worked well with the city council during his first year.

“You may not always agree with him,” Howell said. “But that’s true with everybody.”

Hartz said he feels one of the bigger accomplishments during the past year was bringing Ice Castles LLC to Lake Geneva to create a new winter tourist attraction that generated crowds for six weeks.

Hartz said the frozen outdoor funhouse drew thousands of visitors during a time of year when tourism historically has slowed down in the city.

“We had people outdoors most of the winter because of the ice castle,” he said. “That was spectacular.”

Another major accomplishment was hiring Dave Nord as the city’s new administrator to replace Blaine Oborn, who resigned in July after three years on the job to take a similar position out of state.

Nord was hired in November, and Hartz said the new administrator has done a good job.

Hartz also feels good about gathering community input for renovation of the city’s Riviera tourism landmark, as part of a planned repair and modernization job that could cost $5 million or more.

“We’ve been able to engage our residents in a more robust way,” he said.

The mayor admits a little disappointment that construction of the Riviera project has not started by now.

Hartz said there are several issues he would like to tackle during the upcoming year, such as parking and attracting more residents to the downtown area. He said, besides finding more available parking, he would like the city to establish some type of transportation system to help make the downtown more accessible to people.

“They see it as congested,” he said. “They see it as difficult to park, and they see it as being expensive and unavailable.”

During Hartz’s first year, city officials turned to consultant Roger Brooks to turn his critical eye on Lake Geneva and recommend ways to make the city more appealing to tourists and shoppers. Among many suggestions, Brooks recommended closing Wrigley Drive and converting it into a pedestrian plaza — an idea that Hartz wants to try this summer on a trial basis.

Brooks also proposed demolishing the Lake Geneva Public Library and redeveloping its prime lakefront site.

Hartz said while he would not support tearing down the library building, he would consider looking for a different location for the library in the downtown area. He said the current library building does not allow for future expansion.

“It’s in a wonderful location in that it’s by the lake, but it’s by the lake and there is no parking,” he said. “So, that inhibits people to get there.”

Alderwoman Selena Proksa agrees that some of Brooks’ ideas should at least be considered.

Proksa said she also is pleased with the work that Hartz has done as mayor during his first year.

“I think he’s done a good job, especially with unifying people,” Proksa said. “He has an open-door policy.”

Hartz said he is working with officials from Gateway Technical College about possibly establishing a campus in Lake Geneva, whether it be in a newly-constructed building or at an established location. Hartz said he feels having such a campus would help residents get training for better paying jobs.

The mayor said about 45 percent of children in Lake Geneva live in poverty, so providing more educational opportunities could help reduce that number.

“I think for the parents of those kids, it’s not that they’re not working. They’re working at jobs that don’t pay enough to support a family,” he said.

Hartz said his favorite part of the job is meeting with residents and discussing city issues.

“Even when people are unhappy with something, we still end the conversation politely,” he said. “I respect their ideas, and they respect mine.”

Hartz is chief executive of Simple Food Group, which operates a restaurant and bakery in Lake Geneva. Hartz said sometimes it can be difficult serving as a mayor and business owner, but both require similar skills.

“It’s what I call servant leadership,” he said. “It’s up to me that I make sure I serve our employees here well, and that they’re serving the public.”