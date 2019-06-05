The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
- Nathaniel L. Bailey, 35, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Derek J. Beaster, 41, Whitewater, has been charged with disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to two years and three months in prison and a $1,000 fine.
- Melvin B. Brown Jr., 26, Whitewater, has been charged with identity theft and misdemeanor theft for allegedly misusing another person’s credit card. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Gabriel R. Chavez, 18, Lake Geneva, has been charged with delivery of designer drugs and bail jumping, following an undercover police investigation in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years and six months in prison and $35,000 in fines.
- Immanuel R. Lopez Delgado, 18, Waukesha, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly possessing a controlled substance in Whitewater in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Taiwan R. Edwards, 23, Janesville, has been charged with possession of THC, following a traffic stop in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Modesto J. Esparza, 41, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping and attemping to flee or elude police. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and six months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
- Rebecca Esparza, 38, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping, possessioin of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to nine years and seven months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
- Timothy G. Falconbury, 32, Janesville, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia at a residence in Genoa City. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Melissa S. Frederick, 33, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years and four months in prison and $30,500 in fines.
- Salvador G. Garcia, 19, McHenry, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Jeffrey D. Gilmore, 27, West Allis, has been charged with retail theft at a Walmart store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Jamie L. Heminover, 40, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in the town of Lafayette. If convicted, he faces up to three years and four months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
- Peggy R. Hettig, 49, Winston Salem, North Carolina, has been charged with theft-false representation from a business in Lake Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Quin A. Hickey, 19, Whitewater, has been charged with delivery of schedule IV drugs, delivery of THC, two counts of delivery of LSD, and manufacture/delivery of schedule IV drugs. If convicted, he faces up to 35 years and six months in prison and $80,000 in fines.
- Agustin Huerta, 22, Walworth, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, following an undercover police investigation at the defendant’s residence. If convicted, he faces up to 37 years and six months in prison and $75,000 in fines.
- Timothy J. Kunath, 40, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, following a traffic stop in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Meng Lee, 22, Whitewater, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in the town of Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
- Sherry S. Matyas, 56, Palmyra, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense and resisting an officer, following a traffic stop in Whitewater. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years and nine months in prison and $35,000 in fines.
- Larry D. Mitchell, 25, Elkhorn, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.
- Leslie K. Ordaz, 27, Whitewater, has been charged with physical abuse of a child, allegedly involving a 7-year-old boy. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Christopher M. Osinski, 27, town of Bloomfield, has been charged with retail theft at a Shopko store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Zakury R. Piantino, 17, Delavan, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and three counts of delivery of designer drugs. If convicted, he faces up to 39 years in prison and $115,000 in fines.
- Lashonda C. Thomas, 28, Chicago, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
- Jenna R. Wade, 33, Madison, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia in Genoa City. If convicted, she faces up to four years and four months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
- Bonnie L. Weiss, 62, Silver Lake, has been charged with threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct at a residence in Whitewater. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $31,000 in fines.
- David Williams, 63, Whitewater, has been charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property at a business in Whitewater.