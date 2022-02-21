 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nalox box approved at Village of Walworth Board Meeting

Narcan spray

Shown is a demonstration of the narcan spary on a maniquan.

 Travis Devlin

A NaloxBox was approved to be installed in the Village Hall Entry at the Village of Walworth Government Office.

The installation of the NaloxBox was approved at the Feb. 14 Village Board meeting.

“What’s in the NaloxBox is a dose of Narcan, an oxygen mask and a couple other lifesaving things,” Chief of Waleorth Police Ryan Milligan said.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a nasal spray solution that can be given to people who have either had or may have had an opioid overdose to potentially save their lives.

Milligan said he reached out to the Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition to establish a day and time for when it would be installed, but an official date has yet to be confirmed.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers in India save elephant stuck in a hole