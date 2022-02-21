Nalox box approved at Village of Walworth Board Meeting

A NaloxBox was approved to be installed in the Village Hall Entry at the Village of Walworth Government Office.

The installation of the NaloxBox was approved at the Feb. 14 Village Board meeting.

“What’s in the NaloxBox is a dose of Narcan, an oxygen mask and a couple other lifesaving things,” Chief of Waleorth Police Ryan Milligan said.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a nasal spray solution that can be given to people who have either had or may have had an opioid overdose to potentially save their lives.

Milligan said he reached out to the Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition to establish a day and time for when it would be installed, but an official date has yet to be confirmed.

