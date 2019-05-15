The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
- Cole Alexander Balgord, 24, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of four incidents of theft-movable property.
- Arthur Wayne Booth, 21, Salem, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and operating after suspension.
- Raymond G. Gillett, 38, Evanston, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and failure to yield the right-of-way.
- Jennifer L. Glauser, 45, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
- Kristin Marie Grieser, 36, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
- Elizabeth Grace Isetts, 27, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
- Christine Anne Johnsen, 43, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.
- Jason A. Mcbee, 19, Janesville, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession and ID card violation.
- Carol Ann McDermott, 50, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
- Marvin Nicholas Norstrom, 57, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of reckless driving-endangering safety.
- Lawrence M. Pfeil, 58, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
- Russell M. Robinson, 38, Hebron, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and exceeding speed limits.
- Bryan M. Stokes, 40, Round Lake Park, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of fraud on hotel, restaurant or gas station.
- Joseph Martin Sumner, 24, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
- Fidel Teodoro Hernandez, 28, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
- Alfredo Valadez Flores, 18, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
- Wojchiech B. Walenciej, 41, Addison, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and inattentive driving.
- Shane Andrew Westra, 18, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of operating with a controlled substance.