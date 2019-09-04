A teenager's accusation that a man sexually assaulted her in public near downtown Lake Geneva has led to new criminal charges against a 35-year-old woman.

Laura N. Mercado of Lake Geneva is accused of giving the teenager marijuana at a sleepover where another house guest, Jason W. Connell, allegedly assaulted the 15-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, Mercado told police she messaged the teen's mother to express "how bad she felt for what happened to her daughter, and that she felt partially guilty for it."

Connell, 38, has been charged with felony sexual assault for allegedly attacking the teen both at the Aug. 3 sleepover and again the next day in public in a wooded area near the city's downtown.

Connell has pleaded not guilty in Walworth County Circuit Court on four felony charges, each of which carries a maximum prison term of 40 years.

The case has shocked Lake Geneva city officials, who have discussed clearing trees to create more visibility in the area where the Aug. 4 attack allegedly occurred, near a historic railroad bridge just north of Main Street.

The criminal complaint against Connell indicates that he assaulted the teen about 3 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon as other people walked past and saw him. A group of juveniles alerted police after allegedly seeing the attack in progress.

According to the criminal complaint against Mercado, the situation began the night before at Mercado's apartment on Country Club Drive.

Prosecutors allege that Connell was an overnight guest at the apartment and that the 15-year-old girl was there for a sleepover with friends. Mercado allegedly provided marijuana to the teen and also smoked marijuana with her.

Connell was charged Aug. 12 with sexually assaulting the teen at the apartment and again the next day by the old railroad bridge.

Police then executed a search warrant at the Country Club Drive apartment on Aug. 22. They reported finding drug paraphernalia and a prescription muscle relaxer that Mercado reported sharing with Connell.

The search warrant also turned up "other items relevant to the sexual assault investigation," prosecutors wrote.

In a criminal complaint issued Tuesday, Mercado is charged with felony delivery of a prescription drug, manufacture/delivery of THC to minors, contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, Mercado told police, "It was probably a bad idea to provide the juvenile with drugs."

If convicted on all charges, she could face more than 10 years in prison.

The 15-year-old girl told police she got intoxicated and fell asleep Aug. 4 before the alleged assault near the old railroad bridge.

Prosecutors also have charged Connell with possession of an illegally obtained prescription after reportedly finding him with the same sort of muscle relaxer that Mercado allegedly gave him.