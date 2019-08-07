Lake Geneva school officials have named a 20-year veteran of the education field as the new principal at Eastview Elementary School.

Erin Zigler has been hired to succeed Tami Martin, who resigned after two years as principal to take a teaching position at Traver Elementary School in the town of Linn.

Zigler has worked in the education field more than 20 years, including the past six years as principal at Randall School in Twin Lakes. She also has worked as a fifth-grade teacher.

Zigler said she looks forward to her new position in Lake Geneva.

"I am passionate about all that I do, and will work to support the students and teachers at Eastview to the best of my abilities," she said in a prepared statement.

Zigler's appointment was announced today after members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 Elementary School Board approved the hiring.

School Superintendent James Gottinger said Zigler will be a welcome addition to Eastview Elementary.

"I am pleased and excited to announce the hiring," Gottinger said in a prepared statement.