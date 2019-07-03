Fathers can get a little help developing their parenting skills at a free pilot program starting July 15 in Elkhorn.

Community Action Agency is offering the three-week course at the Walworth County Job Center, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn. The class will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 3.

“The Fatherhood Initiative” is a course being offered in Walworth County for the first time by the Beloit-based agency.

Topics to be discussed include first aid, CPR, other safety suggestions, nutrition, other parenting and relationship skills, and also job searching as a father.

Limited enrollment is available. For information, call 262-728-8297 or visit community-action.org.