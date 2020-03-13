Owners hope to salvage and restore Pebblebrook Apartments building

GENOA CITY – Tenants who were displaced by a January fire at Pebblebrook Apartments will get first crack at moving back into their old homes after a rebuilding effort.

“The old tenants will be able to come back,” said Joe Marone, vice president of Pioneer Property Management. “If the tenants choose to come back, they will absolutely be welcomed back.”

The first-floor apartments of the two-story complex at 770 Main St. were not destroyed in the fire and were found to be salvageable. The property owner plans to rebuild rather than demolish and build a new structure.

“We did not want to eliminate those units from the marketplace,” Marone said. “We should have the ability to have those units back on line for those individuals that lived there.”

Genoa City village president Bill Antti said he was happy to hear that Pebblebrook Apartments will be rebuilt. It will be good for the village to have the apartments restored, he said.

“People lived there, and I can imagine they liked it,” Antti said. “To lose their home and everything in it, and have the opportunity to come back, is good for them, and it is good for the village.”