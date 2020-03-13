Owners hope to salvage and restore Pebblebrook Apartments building

GENOA CITY – Tenants who were displaced by a January fire at Pebblebrook Apartments will get first crack at moving back into their old homes after a rebuilding effort.
“The old tenants will be able to come back,” said Joe Marone, vice president of Pioneer Property Management. “If the tenants choose to come back, they will absolutely be welcomed back.”
The first-floor apartments of the two-story complex at 770 Main St. were not destroyed in the fire and were found to be salvageable. The property owner plans to rebuild rather than demolish and build a new structure.
“We did not want to eliminate those units from the marketplace,” Marone said. “We should have the ability to have those units back on line for those individuals that lived there.”
Genoa City village president Bill Antti said he was happy to hear that Pebblebrook Apartments will be rebuilt. It will be good for the village to have the apartments restored, he said.
“People lived there, and I can imagine they liked it,” Antti said. “To lose their home and everything in it, and have the opportunity to come back, is good for them, and it is good for the village.”
The fire erupted Jan. 5 on a Sunday morning when some residents were still in their pajamas.
Investigators later determined that the fire was caused by a resident smoking a cigarette while using oxygen in a first-floor apartment. The occupant stated he was unable to put out the fire because of a physical disability.
Although no serious injuries were reported, all eight apartments were left uninhabitable by heavy fire, smoke and water damage.
A local church and the American Red Cross assisted displaced residents with food, clothing and shelter.
Pebblebrook Apartments manager Steve Calderaro said parts of the damaged building were deemed unsafe and were dismantled. Discussions continue with an insurance company about the reconstruction effort.
“We don’t know what the numbers are,” Calderaro said.
Marone said the ownership is waiting for reports from an engineering group that works for the insurance company.
“They create a report of what their belief is on how the building should be rebuilt, with what portions of the building are safe to utilize,” Marone said.