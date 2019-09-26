REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL:
TO PROVIDE CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT AND
GENERAL CONTRACTOR SERVICES FOR
GENEVA JOINT 4 SCHOOL DISTRICT-WOODS SCHOOL,
CONNECTING NEW & EXISTING HEATING SYSTEMS TOGETHER
RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
DUE DATE: OCTOBER 4TH, 2019
Background
Geneva Joint 4 district-Woods School is requesting proposals from qualified construction management/general contractor (“CM/CC”) firms to work with Geneva Joint 4 District-Woods School using blueprints already obtained by Nexus Solutions from PRA Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP. Potential contractors can review the scope of this work by using the Drawing title, Area B – Basement, Mezz., and First Floor Mechanical Piping Plans, Drawing number M211, identified as “Future 3” in existing soffit” and any other relevant drawings provided in blueprint packet. Drawings are available for viewing at Woods School or online at Copies and Prints of Lake Geneva. This project entails installing a 3” supply and a 3” return copper pipe per blueprint drawings and insulated to connect the existing building to the new construction heating system. The cost and if room is available will determine if the two 3” pipes (Supply/return) are mounted in the existing soffit or open mounted on the opposite side of the existing soffit in the hallway. Any permits needed, draining water and adding glycol to the existing system, start up; test and operation of systems would be the contractor responsibility. It is the intent of Geneva Joint 4 District-Woods School to open up this request for proposals (RFP) for the connection of existing onto the new heating plant to any firm that meets the qualifications outlined in the minimum qualifications section of this RFP. Services that have been omitted from this RFP, which are clearly necessary for the completion of all work, shall be considered a requirement although not directly specified or called for in the proposal.
This proposal should be based on the following requirements:
1. Contractor must provide and keep current written proof of liability Insurance and Workman’s Compensation Insurance
2. Contractor may have to attend a Woods School Board meeting, present and explain their proposal.
3. On completion a representative from Contracted Company and Geneva Joint 4 District to review and develop a punch list, if needed, of items that need to be corrected. 4. Proposals can be sent to Wayne Rowehl at wrowehl@woodsschool.com.
5. Woods School contact – Wayne – 262-248-3816.
Authority and Rules
1. This process is to follow the rules of Requests for Proposals set by the State of Wisconsin.
2. Price will be a consideration for this proposal, but also the quality and reliability/safety of the proposed installation.
3. The proposal which is most advantageous to the Geneva J4 School District will be chosen.
4. The proposal should be returned no later than October 4th, 2019.
5. The selected proposal will be notified and provided with a school calendar.
Please print the following information:
I have read the above requirements and agree to provide services to connect the existing building heating system to the new addition heating system as described above.
Signature __________________________________ Date: ________________________
Name __________________________________________________________________
Company________________________________________________________________
Address_________________________________________________________________
Telephone/Cell___________________________________________________________
Please list or attach at least 3 references with a contact number or email.
Name________________________________________Phone______________________
Company________________________________________________________________
Address_________________________________________________________________
Name ________________________________________Phone_____________________
Company________________________________________________________________
Address_________________________________________________________________
Name ________________________________________Phone_____________________
Company________________________________________________________________
Address_________________________________________________________________