TOWN OF GENEVA — Parent Molly Polyock is joining the Woods School Board after the resignation of Neil DeVries created a vacancy.

Polyock, who has lived in the school district since 2003, has a child in eighth grade at the school and other children in lower grades at the elementary level.

She currently works as a school therapist in the Beloit School District.

The board has appointed her to serve out the remainder of Devries’ current term, until next April. Board members serve two-year term and get paid $2,400 a year.

“I was excited to see the opportunity, as I have kids in the school and lived in the community for quite a while,” Polyock said.

“I always believed strongly in Woods School and the high standards,” she added, “as well as the great relationships that kids can build.”

DeVries served on the three-member school board for many years, and was instrumental in getting a referendum passed as well as hiring the two most recent school administrators.

School Board President Eric Chapman said DeVries decided to resign from the board because he has a son who graduated last year from Woods School.

“He had been an integral part of the school and community for a quite a long time,” Chapman said.

The school district sought applicants from the community to join the school board.

Chapman said officials interviewed three applicants before choosing Polyock.

“She has been around Woods School for a long time,” he said. “She has and will have kids in school for a long time, so it ended up making a lot of sense.”

Chapman added that he knew Polyock personally because both her kids and his kids attend the school together.

District Superintendent Alyson Eisch said she is impressed by Polyock’s counseling and school background. It is clear, Eisch said, that Polyock is motivated to create a positive learning environment.

“Molly’s big-picture view for the community and the school stood out for me,” Eisch said.

Having kids in the district, Polyock said she believes that being a parent on the school board will be an asset.

“I have that investment,” she said. “I am excited to serve all the kids, but I do have a little insight about the different age groups at Woods.”