Brenda Barton’s voice has often been the first one that people hear when calling the Lake Geneva Police Department.

Now, that familiar voice will no longer be answering the department’s calls.

Barton has retired as a police telecommunicator after 25 years of service. Her last day on the job was scheduled for July 23.

The department held a retirement party for her July 16 at police headquarters, 626 Geneva St.

Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said Barton has done a good job, and she will be missed by other members of the police department.

“I’m very excited and happy for her in her retirement,” Rasmussen said. “It’s a lot of experience that is walking out the door.”

Barton said she is going to miss her co-workers and the challenges and the variety that the job has offered. As a telecommunicator, she answered and dispatched calls for the police department, fire department and several other emergency management service agencies in the Lake Geneva area.

“You’re never going to do the same thing two days in a row,” she said.

Barton said one of the more difficult aspects of the job is answering a call from someone who is distraught or experiencing a difficult situation.

“It’s something you’re taught to do, with what questions to ask and how you ask them,” she said. “It’s mostly getting them focused.”

Barton said she has answered many memorable calls throughout her career, although she did not care to discuss details.

Fire Chief John Peters said he, too, enjoyed having a working relationship with Barton throughout his career at the fire department.

“She will be greatly missed,” Peters said. “She was a wonderful dispatcher — she always did a great job.”

Besides answering emergency calls, telecommunicators answer general questions from the public regarding parking and other city-related issues.

“We’re pretty much an information center,” she said. “We have to know a little bit about everything and if we don’t know, our job is to know where to send them to find the information they want.”

Barton said she and other dispatchers usually work eight-hour shifts, often by themselves. The number of calls they handle during each shift varies from a few dozen to more than 100 a day.

Barton said one of the biggest changes she has noticed throughout her career is technology. She said computers have become a more important aspect of the job.

When she started, the police department had just one computer.

Barton said dispatchers now are required, too, to give medical instructions over the phone when needed.

“You have to be more vigilant,” she said.

Dispatchers undergo eight to 12 weeks of training, depending on their experience. Trainees learn how to communicate effectively with the different departments, deal with the general public, about the types of information they can and cannot release, and about the city’s parking meter system.

Barton said the job requires constant learning.

“As far as training goes, you learn something different every day you come in here,” she said. “No two calls are ever alike.”

Rasmussen said telecommunicators have a difficult job, and play a critical role. He said the police department has six full-time telecommunicators and five part-time dispatchers.

“It’s quite an array of everything that they deal with,” he said. “They’re our first response.”

Peters agreed that dispatchers play a key role in handling emergencies.

“The dispatcher makes a huge difference — and saves lives every day,” Peters said.

Before coming to Lake Geneva, Barton worked as a dispatcher for the village of Waterford for about three years. She said her mother, Mary Ellen Barton, also worked as a dispatcher, and helped her become interested in the profession.

In retirement, Barton plans to spend more time with her children and grandchildren.

“Maybe I will go on a couple of vacations,” she said.