TOWN OF LYONS — A guest at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is facing a felony charge after he allegedly sexually assaulted a resort manager inside his hotel room.

The manager told police that Michael L. Marks, 47, of Twin Lakes, grabbed her buttocks and then tried to trap her in his room before she escaped on the afternoon of Aug. 21.

The Walworth County district attorney has charged Marks with false imprisonment, a felony, as well as fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

According a criminal complaint, the manager told police she hid in a housekeeping closet after she was able to fight off Marks' attack and get away from him.

"The defendant appeared intoxicated, and told her multiple times 'how hot' she was," the complaint states.

Marks, who is free on bond, is scheduled to appear on the charges Sept. 6 in Walworth County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, police were called about 4:15 p.m. Aug. 21 to the resort at W7036 Grand Geneva Way, and found the defendant smelling of alcohol and surrounded by security guards.

The manager told police that Marks had overstayed his 11 a.m. checkout time. When she went to his room, he was collecting his belongings, but she heard a bathtub running and she went in to stop the tub before it overflowed.

That was when she says Marks grabbed her buttocks. According to the complaint, Marks then pulled her towards him, and she pushed away from him.

"The defendant then grabbed her with one hand and tried to shut the door, but she knocked his hand off the door and was able to run out of the room," the complaint states.

Prosecutors allege that Marks already was facing an earlier sexual assault charge in Columbia County. So he also is charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.

If convicted on all charges in Walworth County, he could face more than seven years in prison.