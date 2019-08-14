GENOA CITY — After almost two decades of one successful Mexican restaurant in Genoa City, a new one is taking over.

La Cocina restaurant has opened for business in the spot where Pancho’s restaurant closed earlier this year after nearly 20 years as a local favorite.

La Cocina owner Bryan Alfaro is not new to the Mexican restaurant scene, however, as he recently sold a place that he operated for seven years in Fox Lake, Illinois.

Alfaro is focusing now on his Genoa City business, which is larger than his previous restaurant and which will allow him to expand his reach across the state line into Wisconsin.

He hopes to combine new customers in the Genoa City area with some of his old regulars making the drive north from Fox Lake.

“We get a lot of people coming up here,” he said. “As long as you really like it, it is worth the drive.”

Located at 206 Walworth St. in what had been a vacant truckstop, Pancho’s Burrito Veloz opened in 2001 and enjoyed a successful run in the high-profile location, drawing hungry patrons from both sides of the state line.

Pancho’s owners Francisco and Elena Roman decided to shut down in March to seek out new business opportunities.

La Cocina opened its doors in July after Alfaro purchased the property in partnership with his mother, Margarita.

Customers are happy to see the place back in business after just a few months.

Customers Cole Mikrut and Rachael Otto both recently tried La Cocina, saying they were fans of Pancho’s and they like the new operation, too.

“They do a pretty good job,” Mikrut said.

Although there are about five other restaurants in Genoa City, it is the only Mexican restaurant in the immediate area for residents and visitors.

“I was always a Pancho’s fan,” Otto said. “I really loved Pancho’s.”

Alfaro said he is making a few changes on the menu, introducing some new meat ingredients and serving up tacos and burritos without mixed meats. He prides himself on his slow-cooked pork known as carnitas.

His favorite part of owning a Mexican restaurant is showing customers food from the different regions of Mexico.

“It depends on where they are from, that influences a lot of the dish,” he said. “It is a new experience, and there is always something to learn.”

Genoa City village president Bill Antti is among those cheering the arrival of La Cocina.

Antti said many people in the community were disappointed to see Pancho’s close, and they are now happy to have a new place to eat.

Antti himself has already checked out La Cocina, and he gives the new eatery positive reviews.

“The food tasted good,” he said. “And it was kind of laid out the same way that the previous restaurant was.”

As village president, Antti is happy to see a vacant business property reopened and doing well.

He added: “It is always nice to have a variety of restaurants to choose from, so I think people appreciate it.”

Alfaro plans to introduce another new feature at La Cocina: delivery of food orders. Delivery was a successful part of the restaurant in Fox Lake, he said, and he hopes to begin offering that in Genoa City soon.

But with customers already lined up for seating on Walworth Street, he is concentrating for now on continuing good service for customers in the dining room, both dine-in and takeout.

“I want to focus on what we have here,” he said.

Alfaro also plans to offer catering for weddings or other big events, which was something that motivated him to look for a bigger place than he had in Fox Lake. But he promises to maintain a restaurant that is welcoming to families in Genoa City.

“That is what we try to provide, is a family atmosphere,” he said, “seeing people enjoy our food — and try to get input for making it better for the future.”