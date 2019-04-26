Yes, it was just sunny and 80 degrees. What a difference a week makes in Lake Geneva.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch Saturday that includes Walworth County, for a weather system that could dump heavy snow.

Forecasters say the Lake Geneva region could get as much as eight inches of accumulation, starting Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures that are in the 60s today are expected to drop into the 30s tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, rain will start around noon Saturday, then turn to snow and continue overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.

The current forecast calls for six to eight inches of snow in Walworth County by Sunday morning.

Whatever snow comes, it will not likely stick around for long. Forecasters expect temperatures back up near 50 degrees by Monday.