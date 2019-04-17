The Geneva Lake Women’s Association and the Lake Geneva Jaycees are accepting applications for the 2019 Lake Geneva Safety Town, which is being held June 10 to 14 at Lake Geneva Middle School.

Safety Town is open to all children entering 5k in the fall.

Schedule options are a morning session from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The cost of $35 per child covers expenses for all course materials, snacks, field trips and Safety Town T-shirt.

To register visit www.glwa.net.