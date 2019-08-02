ELKHORN — The cafeteria manager at Big Foot High School pleaded not guilty today to stealing thousands of dollars from school vending machines.

Shelly Chisamore, 51, a school employee since 2000, appeared at the Walworth County Courthouse on a felony charge of theft in a business setting.

If convicted, she could face up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Chisamore and her attorney, Jeremy Chavez, both declined to comment at the courthouse.

The Walworth County district attorney filed the charge against Chisamore in June, alleging that she stole more than $4,000 over six years by falsifying vending machine records.

As the Big Foot food service director, Chisamore was paid $41,479 by the public school. The school terminated her employment June 24, after the criminal charge was filed.

After waiving her right to a preliminary hearing in the theft case, she is due back in court Oct. 1.