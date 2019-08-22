Lake Geneva school officials are voicing opposition to moving the popular ice castle winter tourist attraction to a new site near Eastview Elementary School.

The opposition comes as the Lake Geneva City Council is scheduled Monday night to consider approving a permit for Ice Castles LLC to move its attraction to Dunn Field park.

The site is adjacent to Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St.

School Superintendent James Gottinger said he is concerned about student safety if the ice castle is built at Dunn Field, and if it operates around the same time that students and staff are leaving school.

"From my standpoint as a superintendent, I have very strong concerns about that location," Gottinger said.

School board member Barb Dinan said Dunn Field is not an appropriate location for the ice castle because of its proximity to the school.

"I don't care where we locate it," Dinan said of the ice castle. "But not by the school property."

School representatives voiced their opposition at a City Council finance committee meeting on the issue Aug. 20. The committee advanced the permit issue to the full council without a recommendation.

The ice castle attracted thousands of visitors last winter with its interactive frozen funhouse on Riviera Beach. Officials, however, later said they were dissatisfied with the beach location and wanted to move this winter to Dunn Field.

If the city council approves, the Utah-based company also is planning to introduce summertime attractions at Dunn Field and establish a year-round presence in Lake Geneva.

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. It is open to the public.