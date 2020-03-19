Song and dance for a good cause
In the state so far, 346 people have been tested; 33 tests have come back positive, and 313 have been negative. Walworth County has had no positive tests, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Kenosha County, according to Jen Freiheit, director of the Division of Health.
A victim of the Milwaukee brewery complex mass shooting is being remembered by old friends in the Lake Geneva region as a kind, hard-working p…
ELKHORN — Walworth County officials have announced the county's first confirmed case of coronavirus.
ELKHORN — A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl near downtown Lake Geneva while pedestrians walked past was sentenced March 12 to 10 yea…
If you travel I-43 through Walworth County, get ready for orange barrels and detours.
Lake Geneva officials could discuss moving South Lake Shore Drive away from Big Foot State Park Beach as part of the revised comprehensive plan.
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is limiting new prisoners at Racine County Jail to only those accused of violent crimes as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
This was one St. Patrick's Day that tavern owners and patrons in the Lake Geneva region will not soon forget.
WILLIAMS BAY — The University of Chicago today announced that the university is donating its historic Yerkes Observatory and 50 acres of surro…