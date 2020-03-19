Star Center school celebrates national award

BLOOMFIELD – From a marching band to a bicycle stunt rider, Star Center Elementary School celebrated its Blue Ribbon award in style.

The school held an assembly March 11 to celebrate receiving the award last fall as one of the highest performing schools in the country — one of only eight in Wisconsin to receive the award last year.

“It symbolizes the staff and student commitment to hard work and determination to always strive to do their best to reach their goals,” Star Center principal Chiper Tennessen said during the assembly. “I am inspired by the teachers at Star Center who define success by the success of their students, and care about each other in a genuine way.”

The ceremony included a performance by the Lake Geneva Badger High School Band along with a guest appearance by the school’s mascot to pump up the crowd.

Students hold up school banners and more to show their school pride.

Stunt bicycle rider Matt Wilhelm entertained the crowd with tricks and also urged students to never give up on their dreams. Wilhelm showed a few students how to perform bicycle stunts.