'Life is too short' — Mount Pleasant father who died in Jet Ski crash was soon to be married

EAST TROY — A 36-year-old father from Mount Pleasant died on Saturday after a Jet Ski accident on Lake Beulah in Walworth County.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. Saturday, the Town of East Troy Police Department, along with East Troy Area Fire Department, were dispatched to a Jet Ski accident on Lake Beulah in the Town of East Troy, according to a release from the police department issued on Monday.

On arrival to the scene, first responders attempted lifesaving measures on the 36-year-old man. The man was later pronounced deceased by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man was identified as Rickey A. Madsen Jr. of Mount Pleasant.

According to Rickey’s stepmother, he had been riding his Jet Ski out toward his brother’s boat when he started spinning in the water, doing a doughnut.

“He loved Jet Ski-ing,” the stepmother, Susan Madsen, said.

But Rickey didn’t realize there was another Jet Ski behind him. When he spun around, the other Jet Ski wasn’t able to change direction in time and drove straight into him, with its nose apparently hitting him in the head.

Susan said those on scene attempted CPR for an hour.

He never woke up.

“He was the best dad ever,” Susan said of her stepson. Rickey had been working in Texas for a time but moved back home full-time so he could be with his 8-year-old, Tanner, more often than on certain weekends. “It was for Tanner. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for him.”

Divorced, Rickey remained on good terms with Tanner’s mother. It was one of his strongest attributes, Susan said.

“Through that all, they remained, they worked together, they were co-parenting. He was not one to give up if there was an argument,” always preferring to talk things through. He would often say that you never know when your last conversation might be, and he never wanted to walk away holding resentment.

Rickey Madsen Sr. wrote on Facebook Sunday, “People please listen to me. Spend time with your friends as much as you can. If you have kids hold them close and tell them you love them every day. You just never know when will be the last time you will get the chance.”

Rickey Jr. also leaves behind a soon-to-be stepdaughter and fiancée, Bree and Carrie Willmns. Susan described Rickey and Willmns as “one-thousand percent soulmates.” They were due to be married in the spring.

“Life is too short,” she added.

“Thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this time of grief,” the East Troy Police Department said in its press release.

The accident remains under investigation by the Town of East Troy Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office, Mukwonago Fire Department and Walworth County Communications Center also assisted with the incident.