Lake Geneva city officials have issued their first citations against downtown merchants under the city’s new crackdown on outdoor displays of merchandise.

City building inspector Fred Walling said four business owners received citations July 22 for violating the outdoor merchandise ordinance. Each citation carries a fine of $187 per day.

Walling said city staff would be stopping by the businesses daily to make sure they are not displaying merchandise outside their shops.

“It’s the law,” he said. “It will continue to be the law until the rules change.”

Lake Geneva this year began enforcing a display ban that had been on the books for years — but that downtown store owners say had not been enforced in recent memory.

Merchants have objected that prohibiting displays outside their businesses would make it difficult to draw customers.

Aldermen reviewed the ordinance, but opted to leave the display ban on the books.

Some store owners say they plan to contest their citations in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.

Sam Pappas, co-owner of Christine’s Gift Shop, 858 W. Main St., said a representative from the building department confronted him with photos taken by a police officer of merchandise outside his store.

“It’s like dealing with a bully on the playground,” Pappas said. “You know you’re probably going to lose, but you have to take a few swings.”

Some elected officials say they are wiling to take another look at the outdoor display ban.

“Anything can be reconsidered,” Alderman Ken Howell said.

Alderman Tim Dunn said business owners should be allowed to display their merchandise outside their establishment, and he is not in favor of the city’s current enforcement effort.

“I think it’s something that should’ve been left alone,” Dunn said.

When the city council looked at the situation in June, they agreed to a compromise that allows store owners to display benches and other objects outside, but continues to prohibit store merchandise.

Walling said the city has sent out notices twice during the past few months to warn business owners about plans to enforce the display ban.

“It’s something that shouldn’t have been a surprise to anyone,” he said.

Of the four businesses to receive the first citations, only two have been identified so far.

Bob Lee, owner of Bob’s Beach Shack, 140 Broad St., is scheduled to appear in municipal court Aug. 22. Lee said he, too, plans to appear and plead not guilty.

“At that point in time, we will have an impartial third party,” Lee said, referring to the municipal court judge.”And whatever the judge decides, I will abide by.”

Pappas is scheduled to appear in municipal court Aug. 15.

Pappas said he will plead not guilty, although he is uncertain whether the judge will rule in his favor.

“I’m not too confident on the outcome of this,” he said.

Lee said he has moved his merchandise inside his store for now. It has not had much effect on his business so far, he said, but that could be because tourism season is in full swing.

“We are talking about prime time in the summer,” he said. “I think I would certainly feel the effects of that in the off-season.”

Pappas said he, too, has moved merchandise inside his story.

Pappas said he has been in business for about 20 years, and this is the first year he has received any warnings or fines regarding the outdoor display ban.

City officials say the ordinance has been on the books since 1997.

“For something that’s been on the books forever, they’ve never enforced it,” Pappas said. “Nobody has ever come in.”

Dunn said when the ordinance was passed about 20 years ago, a lot of owners of high-end businesses were against the idea of outdoor merchandise, while other businesses “geared more toward the general public” wanted to display their goods.

“A lot of those higher-end businesses are gone,” he added.

Pappas said outdoor displays have helped attract people into his business.

“This is a touristy town — that’s the way it’s been forever,” he said. “I sell to people who want to buy affordable stuff.”