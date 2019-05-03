The Taste of Lake Geneva festival is coming to an end after 10 years of showcasing Lake Geneva's local eating establishments.

Organizers at the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District have announced that they will not be bringing the outdoor food festival back in 2019.

Bridget Leech, executive director of the downtown business district, said the Taste of Lake Geneva no longer meet her organization's mission.

"The event was always a great day, and we appreciate every restaurant that has taken part in it," Leech said. "This event is not one that brought the greatest value to the organization."

Started about 10 years ago, the food festival was held in September for many years, but organizers last year moved it to June to coincide with the kickoff for Lake Geneva's Restaurant Week. Last year's festival included about a dozen restaurants along with live music in the city's downtown Flat Iron Park.

Leech said she hopes another organization will bring back the food festival in the future.