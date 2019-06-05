A contractor has been charged with felony theft after he allegedly bilked Trinity Church in Bloomfield out of more than $20,000 for building supplies.

John M. Krisky Jr., 49, of Spring Grove, Illinois, who did business under the name Duckwork Inc., could face 10 years in prison if convicted of charges filed by the Walworth County district attorney.

A criminal complaint alleges that Krisky took $23,619 to supply building materials and then never delivered the materials for a new heating and air-conditioning system at Trinity Church.

Located at W775 Geranium Road, the church has been working since last year on an expansion that has been years in the making.

According to the criminal complaint, the church has hired Tim’s Heating of Bloomfield to handle the heating and air-conditioning project. Tim’s Heating then contracted with Duckwork Inc. to provide materials for the job.

Prosecutors allege that Tim’s Heating paid Krisky $17,000 in church funds in May 2018 and received a portion of the materials. Another payment of $19,947 followed the next month, but Krisky allegedly disappeared without delivering any more materials.

According to the complaint, Tim’s Heating estimates its loss at $23,619.

Repeated phone calls and messages to Krisky produced no results, and then Krisky finally “stopped responding,” the complaint alleges.

In addition to 10 years in prison, Krisky could be fined up to $25,000 if found guilty of the felony charge of theft-business setting.

Court records show that he is due in court June 17 for an initial appearance on the charge.