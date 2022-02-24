TLC sponsors dinner/dance for Inspiration Ministries residents

Roughly 30 Inspiration Ministries residents and a total of over 50 guests gathered for a dinner/dance on Wednesday night, Feb. Feb. 23, at the Belfrey Music Theatre.

Inspiration Ministries is a faith-based residential services provider in Walworth that serves adults with disabilities.

The event was hosted by the theatre and sponsored by TLC Cleaning Services Inc. The event came together in large part due to Matt and Wendy Hansen, who purchased the company three years ago. Prior to that, they had owned Hansen Cleaning since 1998. While their companies have changed, their affiliation with Inspiration Ministries has been a part of their lives for as long as they can remember and putting these types of events together has been an annual thing for as long as 20 years.

“We have done different things with them for going on for at least 15-20 years,” Matt Hansen said. “At that time, most of the people at Inspiration Ministries hadn’t really been able to go to a prom because of different situations they may have been in. Since then, we have had so many proms, we ran out of kings and queens at that point. We have had a lot of fun.”

Matt Hansen said the first event they ever held at Inspiration Ministries was a Thanksgiving dinner for the residents and had over 150 people in attendance. They have also had game nights, yearly proms, dinners, and for over 10 years, a thing called HeBrew’s Café Coffee House.

“I’d line the whole room with black sheets to just get rid of the activity look,” he said. “The vision was that I wish we could take them all to a coffee house. We can’t do that, so what we wanted to do is bring the coffee house to them.”

Prior to Wednesday night, this was the first event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. But to have their first big event in over two years at the Belfrey Theatre was something he wanted to do for a long time.

“I come here all the time,” he said. “I looked at this place having already known what it looked like in my head and I thought this would be a perfect place to have a dance here, especially for the residents to be able to get out for basically the first time in two years. Fortunately, it just kind of came together and I’m really happy we got to do it.”

