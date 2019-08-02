WHITEWATER — Two girls were killed in a traffic crash Thursday night when the driver of their vehicle pulled in front of an oncoming semitrailer, police said.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Department identified the victims as Kaylinn Wilken, 14, of Waterford, and Olly Koelsch, 7, of Boise, Idaho.

Three other occupants of the same vehicle were also injured in the crash, which occurred about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 12 at Walworth Avenue in Whitewater.

According to the sheriff's department, Wilken's mother, Kristina Wilken, 44, was driving north on Highway 12 in an SUV when she attempted a left turn in front of an approaching semitrailer heading south. The semitrailer collided with the SUV, which was carrying five people and was puling a camper.

Elkhorn truck driver Allen Guthrie, 56, was uninjured as the driver of the semitrailer.

Other occupants of the SUV included Koelsch's father, Michael Koelsch, 42, and her twin 7-year-old sister, whose name was not released. Along with Kristina Wilken, both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police said the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.