DARIEN — Two people were found dead inside a home where police were called May 13 for a possible shooting.

The names of the deceased have not been released, nor have officials disclosed whether they were shot.

One was a male, the other a female.

Another person, a man, was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder at the residence at 452 Buckingham Court.

According to the Delavan Police Department, which serves Darien, autopsies were scheduled May 14 on the two people found dead inside the home.

Police said they were called to the home just after 6 p.m. May 13 by a 9-1-1 caller who reported a possible shooting. After finding the wounded man and transporting him to a hospital, police called for help from the FBI and several area police and SWAT teams from as far away as Milwaukee.

A statement from Delavan police said “several hours of attempted negotiations and investigative leads” followed, although details were not disclosed about the negotiations.

When officers went inside the home, they found the two people dead inside.

Officers were on the scene until about 4 a.m. May 14.

Police said they were withholding the identities of the deceased until next of kin had been notified.

A statement from Delavan police said there was no further danager to the public.

Other police agencies on the scene included Lake Geneva police, Rock County sheriff, Kenosha County SWAT and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.