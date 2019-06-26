Lake Geneva police have identified a possible June 21 drowning victim as Thaddeus "Ted" Jackowski of Mundelein, Illinois.

Jackowski, 69, was found dead in the water near a boat pier on Geneva Lake on the morning of June 21.

An autopsy was performed, by results have not been released yet.

Police would only say that the death "is not considered suspicious in nature."

According to police, the man’s body was recovered about 8:30 a.m. June 21 near a boat pier and boat launch at Wrigley Drive and Baker Street.

Witnesses had reported spotting a man floating face down in the water in a possible drowning.

Lake Geneva police and fire crews responded, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The incident occurred about one hour before nearby Riviera Beach opens to the public with lifeguards on duty.