Village of Walworth considering the addition of a Narcan dispenser to help save lives

Discussion is underway about potentially installing a Narcan dispenser in the Village Hall entry of the Village of Walworth government office.

The installation of the dispenser, a NaloxBox, will be up for approval at the Monday, February 14 Village Board Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a nasal spray solution that can be given to people who have either had or may have had an opioid overdose to potentially save their lives.

The Narcan spray would be in CPR masks and accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week if the board approves it, according to Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan.

“It’s to assist anyone with an opioid overdose,” he said. “It’s not necessarily just drug abuse related, it can be an accidental overdose, prescription drug related or anything.”

Walworth County Public Health issued a public health alert back in late January due to an increase in drug-involved overdoses. According to the previous report, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified four reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses in Walworth County.

“I have used it (Narcan) a handful of times myself on people,” Milligan said. “Any time you can save a life it is what we are aiming to do. One time is too many and to save one life would be good.”

