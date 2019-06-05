DARIEN — State environmental regulators are moving to renew a permit for the Birds Eye Foods plant, despite long-running complaints about odor from the plant.

The state Department of Natural Resources has proposed reissuing Birds Eye a permit to continue discharging wastewater from its food processing plant at W880 County Road X.

The state permit is reviewed every five years.

The state is accepting public comments until June 23 on whether the permit should be approved to allow Birds Eye to continue to operate wastewater lagoons at the Darien plant.

No public hearing will be held on the permit unless five or more people request a public hearing or unless the state decides there is enough public interest to warrant a hearing.

Neighbors and local officials have complained for years about foul odor emanating from the Birds Eye plant, and Birds Eye officials have pointed to the wastewater lagoons as a source of the odors.

However, in preparing the new state permit, DNR officials said the agency did not examine the odor issue and did not establish any new requirements for Birds Eye to control odor problems.

DNR wastewater field supervisor Bryan Hartsook said foul odor problems are generally considered part of a factory’s air emissions, not wastewater. Birds Eye gets a separate air pollution permit from the state, although the schedule for reviewing that permit was not immediately available.

The new wastewater permit also allows Birds Eye to continue spraying wastewater sludge on nearby fields as a disposal method.

Darien village administrator Rebecca Lemire said the village has requested a public hearing on the permit, but she said DNR officials have responded that it would be a waste of time to hear complaints about foul odors when considering a wastewater permit.

“Personally, I feel that is disingenuous,” Lemire said.

Lemire said odor problems from the plant are continuing, and seem to be related to the plant’s wastewater.

Birds Eye spokesman Daniel Hare said the company is working to address the odor problem in Darien.

“We have made investments in upgrades to address odors, and we will continue to investigate ways to minimize the odor,” Hare said.

He would not elaborate.

In recent years, neighbors have been pushing Walworth County officials, too, to take action against Birds Eye’s county operating permit for the food processing plant.

County officials, however, have allowed the county permit to continue.

The County Zoning Agency is scheduled June 20 to revisit the matter.

Comments on the proposed state permit can be directed to Ian Hansen, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921, telephone 608-266-9239, Ian.Hansen@Wisconsin.gov.