VISIT Lake Geneva has added two new members to its staff.

Deanna Goodwin has been hired as the new director of marketing, communications and development. Goodwin will assist with marketing, advertising, public relations, event promotion and content development with VISIT Lake Geneva.

Goodwin previously worked for nearly two decades as the marketing director for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. She also has held marketing and public relation positions in the health care and business industries.

Goodwin attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has volunteered with business improvement boards and festival organizations in Kenosha.

Kathleen Clothier has been hired as a new partnership manager. Clothier will be responsible for obtaining new members for VISIT Lake Geneva, as well as maintaining relationships with current members.

Clothier most recently worked as a franchise development coordinator for Toppers Pizza at the company’s headquarters in Whitewater. She also has served as a development specialist for Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville.

Clothier recently earned a masters degree in administration and organizational development from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa. She also has a undergraduate degree in interpersonal communications from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Clothier has volunteered with Community Action, Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps to reduce poverty in Rock and Walworth counties.

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said Goodwin and Clothier are welcome additions to the organization.

“It’s with incredible excitement we welcome both to VISIT Lake Geneva, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect as the organization is picking up steam in positioning this destination as one of the gems in the country,” Klett said in a press release.