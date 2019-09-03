Walworth County Administrator David Bretl has announced his retirement after 18 years as county government’s top staff employee.

Bretl said he expects to step down during the first quarter of 2020, after the county board has chosen a successor.

Bretl has been on the job since 2001.

“I am grateful for all of the support I have had here,” he said today in an email expressing gratitude to county board members, county department heads, county staff and citizens.

Bretl also serves as the county’s corporation counsel, or chief attorney — duties that he said will be reassigned.

Bretl said he announced his retirement plans Aug. 30 to the county board and to county department heads.

“I will be working with the board to ensure a smooth transition,” he said.