Walworth county sheriff’s office achieves jail health care reaccreditation

Walworth county sheriff’s office achieves jail health care reaccreditation

{{featured_button_text}}

The National Commission of Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) recently recognized the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for its voluntary compliance with NCCHC’s standards for health services in the jail.

There are 58 essential standards applicable and all were in full compliance. The standards cover seven categories of topics: Governance and Administration – Health Promotion, Safety, and Disease Prevention – Personnel and Training – Ancillary Health Care Services – Patient Care and Treatment – Special Needs and Services – Medical/Legal Issues.

“I am exceedingly proud of my staff and health care service provider for the custody and care of inmates specifically aligned with nationally accepted standards”, states Sheriff Kurt Picknell.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brunk Industries now hiring
Local News

Brunk Industries now hiring

Sponsored content: Did you recently temporarily lose your job? Brunk Industries is looking to temporary hire people who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics