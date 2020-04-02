Walworth county sheriff’s office achieves jail health care reaccreditation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The National Commission of Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) recently recognized the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for its voluntary compliance with NCCHC’s standards for health services in the jail.

There are 58 essential standards applicable and all were in full compliance. The standards cover seven categories of topics: Governance and Administration – Health Promotion, Safety, and Disease Prevention – Personnel and Training – Ancillary Health Care Services – Patient Care and Treatment – Special Needs and Services – Medical/Legal Issues.

“I am exceedingly proud of my staff and health care service provider for the custody and care of inmates specifically aligned with nationally accepted standards”, states Sheriff Kurt Picknell.