WALWORTH — A flood that damaged homes in the Oak Knolls neighborhood has prompted village leaders to seek outside disaster relief — and to promise local flood-control upgrades.

Village President Tom Connelly told residents at a special village board meeting Sept. 16 that the village will raise taxes, if necessary, to pay for an expected $1.5 million to $2 million in drainage improvements.

“It is time to do something,” Connelly said.

Flash flooding occurred starting Sept. 13 after repeated thunderstorms and downpours brought as much as eight inches of rain to the Lake Geneva region within just a few days.

In the Oak Knolls neighborhood, located east of Big Foot High School, several homeowners were flooded, some with as much as six feet of standing water in their backyards and three feet or more in their basements.

After declaring a local emergency, Walworth village officials Sept. 16 assured residents that state and federal disaster relief would be requested on behalf of those who suffered damage.

About 60 residents showed up at the special village board meeting, some to voice dissatisfaction with how the village was handling the disaster.

Oak Knolls homeowner Steve Dowden criticized the village for not having sandbags and sand readily available sooner. Dowden said it took about 38 hours for the village to respond after the flooding began.

“The village let us down," he said. "The response was inadequate.”

Of an estimated 75 homes in the neighborhood, residents reported that about 15 suffered flooding damage, more than in any other part of Walworth. Five other homeowners in the community also reported water damage.

Oak Knolls has experienced flooding in the past, including in 2000 and again in 2008.

Connelly, himself a resident of Oak Knolls, agreed that the village needs to improve its response to floods.

What surprised everyone, he said, was the speed with which the latest flood occurred and overtook homeowners. While past floods have developed over a period of days, he said, the current event was a flash flood that filled backyards and basements within just a few hours.

"This kind of flash flood was so intense that it really tested all of us,” he said. “I’ve lived there for 20 years, and I’ve never seen it happen that fast.”

Village officials said they would approach both the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Wisconsin Disaster Relief Program to request funds for local damage claims. Officials said they could not guarantee whether the federal or state agency would agree to provide assistance.

In addition, the village promised to reimburse residents who bought sand to fill sandbags.

Connelly said village trustees and the village's engineer will begin reviewing the local storm-water management system to find a way to avoid future flooding in the Oak Knolls area.

The village developed such a plan following the 2008 flood, but the plan was not implemented, after cost estimates were put at $500,000.

Now, Connelly said, the village might have to borrow $1.5 million to $2 million to pay for a similar plan, which he said could mean a tax increase.

Village engineer Mark Kolczaski said a preliminary rework of the 2008 flood abatement plan could be ready for village board review by next month. Construction plans, he added, could be ready by next year.

One bright spot was drainage improvements that have been made at Big Foot High School as part of the school's ongoing renovation work to outdoor athletic fields.

Connelly said the improvements at the school worked well during the flood, carrying a substantial amount of water away from Oak Knolls.