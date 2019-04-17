WALWORTH — A Walworth man is facing a possible lengthy prison term after being charged with having child pornography.

The Walworth County district attorney has charged Benjamin Lueck, 23, with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

Each count is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

According to court records, Lueck is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 20 in Walworth County Circuit Court.

A criminal complaint issued April 8 states that local and state police officers received a cybertip about child pornography that was allegedly downloaded to an internet account and email address traced to Lueck’s home in Walworth.

When officers executed a search warrant at the Prairie Drive residence, they learned that Lueck was living in Whitewater. Investigators found Lueck in Whitewater and reported finding several images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

According to the criminal complaint, Lueck told investigators that he had 100 or more images in storage that he used for his own sexual pleasure.

He was arrested March 21 in Whitewater.

Court records show that he is free on bond and is prohibited from using the internet while his criminal case is pending.

His defense attorney, John Dade, said Lueck has no prior criminal record and is not accused of having any “direct personal contact” with any minors.