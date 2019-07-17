ELKHORN — A Walworth man pleaded not guilty July 11 to charges of possessing child pornography.

The Walworth County district attorney charged Benjamin Lueck, 23, with 11 counts of possession of child pornography in April.

Each count is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

A criminal complaint issued earlier this year states that local and state police officers received a cybertip about child pornography that was allegedly downloaded to an internet account and email address traced to Lueck’s home in Walworth.

When officers executed a search warrant at the Prairie Drive residence, they learned that Lueck was living in Whitewater. Investigators found Lueck in Whitewater and reported finding several images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

According to the criminal complaint, Lueck told investigators that he had 100 or more images in storage that he used for his own sexual pleasure.