WALWORTH — Village board members have scheduled a special meeting tonight to discuss a local emergency from flooding that has inundated a neighborhood.

The special meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the village hall, 227 N. Main St.

The public will be invited to offer comments, and board members will review an emergency declaration issued over the weekend for flooding in the Oak Knolls neighborhood.

Located east of Big Foot High School, the Oak Knolls neighborhood was soaked by six feet of floodwater that damaged many homes and forced some residents to relocate, following heavy rainstorms last week.

On Saturday, the village issued an emergency proclamation and called for volunteers to help the neighborhood.

As of Sunday, some homes still had six feet of water in their backyards and three feet of water or more in their basements.