Watch now: Gov. Tony Evers tours Grand Craft Boats in Genoa City

Gov. Tony Evers was in attendance at Grand Craft Boats LLC, a manufacturer of mahogany watercrafts in Genoa City on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to welcome Grand Craft Boats and see the completion of their first boat made in the new facility.

He also took time to tour the manufacturing facility and meet with Genoa City workers.

“This is one of those special places you can feel the confidence of the workforce,” Governor Tony Evers said. “This is one of these places with great owners who have great thinking, planning. It’s beautiful.”

Grand Craft Boats LLC. currently has seven employees with the plan of having well over 20 employees by the third year.

“What’s important for us is to be an employer that’s most preferred for the most skilled people in the region,” Patrick Gallagher said, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grand Craft Boats LLC. “It’s really important that we continue to remind ourselves that it’s not just our choice, it’s the applicants choice as well. If we want to have A players working here, which is absolutely all that we want, we know that we have to be an employer and provide a work environment that is second to none.”

Grand Craft Boats LLC, moved its headquarters from Holland, Michigan to Genoa City and it was announced back in early October 2021. Patrick Gallagher and Rose Gallagher, Grand Craft executive vice president, acquired the business about a year ago back in February 2021.

The first boat, which just completed roughly a week ago, took about eight months to build with the others they’re currently working on expected to take about six months. Gallagher’s goal is to have five boats done by the end of 2022, 10 by the second year and 20 by the third.

“Our goal is to absolutely reinvigorate Grand Craft and scale up the operation,” Patrick Gallagher said. “We not only want to building and selling more globally, regionally and nationally, but also we really do have our sights on growing this company through international sales. That’s a big part of our strategy here.”

