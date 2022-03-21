Watch now: Walworth County Democrats host Support Ukraine Rally

The Walworth County Democrats gathered around the Walworth County Government Center on Sunday afternoon, March 20, to rally in support of Ukraine in their unprovoked war against Russia.

Around 30 people showed up to the rally wearing Ukrainian colors with many in attendance holding Ukraine flags.

Mary Burpee, a member of the Walworth County Democrats for over 40 years, organized the event.

“We have heard about the people suffering in Ukraine, we have heard about Russia and we have heard about the other world problems,” Burpee said. “We don’t have anything against the Russian people, only their horrible leader (Vladimir Putin).”

Yuri Rashkin, founder of the Rashkin Report and City of Beloit Councilman, who was born in the original Soviet Union, has lived in the U.S. for over 30 years and is a U.S. citizen.

“I talk to a lot of Russians and Ukrainians because of my YouTube channel and 40% of my audience is in Russia,” Rashkin said. “Russian people are in trouble because they allowed the evil to rule over them. The best people there say they can’t do anything and that’s maybe 5-10% of the population there because they can’t share public opinions. From what I hear from people over there, it’s mass hysteria.”

Rashkin is pleased with the sanctions that the U.S. and much of Europe has placed on Russia, but believes more can be done.

“You can’t explain to someone in a war situation that we’re doing everything we can,” he said. “We live in a country where we can speak up and participate. We can take action and Russians can’t. We need to crush Putin’s regime economically, we can do it by helping Ukraine and we need to keep pressuring our politicians to do more because this is how democracy works. Slava Ukraine (Glory to Ukraine).”

