WILLIAMS BAY — After a nearly two-year recovery from a motorcycle accident, Laura Washer says she will not return as Williams Bay's police chief.

Attorneys for the village and for Washer are negotiating for her to receive duty disability retirement.

Washer said she has removed personal items from her former office at the police department, and she does not plan to return to duty.

Although she has recovered significantly from the motorcycle accident, her doctors will not clear her for police patrol work. And village officials, she said, will not allow her to return as police chief unless she can perform patrol work, too.

“They’ve had the option to change that," she said, "and they’ve chosen not to."

Washer was badly injured Aug. 9, 2017, in a motorcycle accident in Green Bay while returning from a police chief's conference. After 22 months of recovery and rehabilitation, she now walks with a cane.

She has said she could perform all of her police chief's duties except helping with patrol calls.

Village President Bill Duncan declined to comment on Washer's status with the village.

Duncan said the village board probably could begin looking for a new chief now, but officials will wait until after Washer’s disability retirement is settled.