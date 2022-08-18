Williams Bay School Board authorizes main office remodeling plan; new dean of students to start in position Aug. 22

In the wake of the Board of Education’s February approval of a new full-time dean of students position at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, board members on Aug. 8 approved acceptance of a $15,150 bid by Burlington-based Scherrer Construction Co., Inc. for main office remodeling to create office space to accommodate the district’s new dean of students, Brooke Lile, who starts in her new position on Aug. 22.

Most recently serving the district as a Grades 4K-8 instructional coach, Elkhorn native and resident Lile has worked in the Williams Bay School District since 2004, previously teaching fourth grade, first grade and kindergarten. Lile holds a Wisconsin principal’s license. She has an undergraduate degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Aurora University.

According to the position job description, approved by the school board on March 28, the dean of students serves as a member of the district administrative team and assists with the daily operation of the school, specifically in the areas of attendance, behavioral and disciplinary prevention, and intervention services. The position also provides instructional leadership in the planning, coordination and administration of school activities and programs, including curriculum, instruction, assessment, and the supervision of assigned personnel.

Upcoming work session

There was also a brief discussion with the board regarding planned focus topics for its upcoming work session on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Topics to be discussed include district strategic planning, a review of district successes and challenges during the recently-completed 2021-2022 school year, and the findings gleaned from exit interviews conducted with departing district employees.

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Williams Bay Board of Education:

Approved several staffing changes for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, including the resignation of middle school-high school art teacher Matt Dunlap and the appointments of Jennifer Pelnar as Dunlap’s successor; Emily Allen as head varsity softball coach; and Mattnew Landers as assistant varsity football coach.

Approved minor revisions to the district employee handbook.

Approved adoption of the district’s 2022-2023 elementary student handbook, middle school-high school student handbook, co-curricular handbook, chromebook 1:1 initiative handbook and the Williams Bay School District emergency plan.