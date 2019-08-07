WILLIAMS BAY — The village is looking for a new clerk, or maybe a new clerk-treasurer.

Diana Dykstra, who was hired as Williams Bay village clerk in December 2018, has resigned to take a job as clerk-treasurer for the village of Mukwonago in Waukesha County.

While Dykstra’s stay at Williams Bay was short, her departure is giving village board members a chance to consider reorganizing by combining the clerk and treasurer offices.

Williams Bay Village Administrator Jim Weiss and Village President Bill Duncan both said they were disappointed that Dykstra decided to leave, but they were grateful for her time with the village.

“She was a very knowledgeable clerk with a long work history,” said Weiss. “I’m personally disappointed with the short time she was with us.”

On the other hand, Weiss said, municipal job openings do not come around often.

“She had greater aspirations,” he said.

Dykstra resigned effective July 22.

Weiss said the village knew Dykstra was leaving. She gave proper notice before she took her new job.

The village is now seeking a new clerk, with reviews of candidates coming in mid-August.

The village board is also considering combining the clerk and treasurer positions, with a clerk-treasurer and deputy clerk treasurer. It would result in no increase in the number of office employees, Weiss said.

Dykstra said she could not pass up the Mukwonago clerk-treasurer’s position when it opened.

Steve Braatz, former Mukwonago clerk-treasurer, is a friend and alerted her to the opening, Dykstra said.

Dykstra said the trustees and residents of Williams Bay were friendly and welcoming to her.

“I appreciate the opportunity they gave me,” she said of Williams Bay.

But she said she did not feel like she fit in.

“I really prefer the clerk-treasurer work,” she said, pointing out that her duties in Williams Bay were strictly as a municipal clerk.

Mukwonago is a community 24 miles northeast of Williams Bay. Its population of 8,000 is similar to Lake Geneva. The village, which is growing, straddles the Waukesha and Walworth county line.

Williams Bay’s population is about 2,600.

A clerk-treasurer has to deal with Walworth County elections and property taxes and Waukesha County elections and property taxes.

“It’s going to be very, very challenging, and lots of fun,” Dykstra said.

John Weidl, Mukwonago village administrator, said his village board was impressed with Dykstra’s credentials.

“It was certainly her education and experience,” he said. In addition, Dykstra holds a master’s degree in public administration.

Weidl said that Dykstra’s attitude is also a positive.

“Her customer service is excellent,” he said.

Weidl said that the previous clerk retired after 20 years and the deputy clerk who took up his position, retired after 18 months, after also spending 20 years with the village.

The annual pay for Mukwonago’s clerk-treasurer is about $75,000 a year — more than the $56,000 a year that Dykstra was earning at Williams Bay.

“We hope she’ll be with us for a good long time,” Weidl said.

Dykstra was village administrator in Poplar Grove, Illinois, for three and a half years before taking the Williams Bay clerk’s position.

She was clerk/administrator in Darien from 2010 to 2015 and was Lake Geneva city clerk from 2002 to 2009.

Dykstra also served on the Sharon Village Board, first as a trustee for six years and then as village president until she stepped down in 2014 to concentrate on her job in Darien.

She grew up in the Lake Geneva area and attended Lake Geneva schools. Because of a family move, she graduated from Delavan-Darien High School.