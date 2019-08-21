The company behind Lake Geneva's ice castle could get $150,000 in city funds to develop year-round attractions at city-owned Dunn Field park.

The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission has agreed to allocate $150,000 over three years to Ice Castles LLC if the company wins city approval for its proposed improvements at Dunn Field.

Company officials say they would add another $250,000 of their own money in outfitting the park with a new water main, electrical service, a path for a shuttle service, and a new bridge.

"We can really clean that up and make it a beautiful and marvelous place that can be used forever," company manager Jesse Stone said.

The improvements would serve future ice castle operations during the winter, and also provide infrastructure for the company's proposed summertime attractions, which include water slides, splash pads and tubing on the nearby White River.

The Utah-based company has not yet asked the city for approval of the project.

The tourism commission uses city hotel room tax revenue to create and promote local attractions. The commission's expenditures do not require City Council approval.

The ice castle interactive frozen funhouse drew thousands of visitors last winter during its debut in Lake Geneva.

Bridget Leech, executive director of the city's Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said she hopes to see the company continue to show an interest in Lake Geneva.

"We want them to be long-term partners," she said.