Prosecutors have filed identity theft charges against a Lake Geneva woman accused of more than $10,000 in unauthorized credit card purchases and bank withdrawals.

Heather M. Faust, 42, could face a combined 66 years in prison if convicted on all 11 counts of felony identity theft-financial gain.

A criminal complaint issued April 24 by the Walworth County district attorney alleges that Faust victimized two people in their 70s with whom she was living, although details of the relationship have not been disclosed.

The couple, who lives on Lake Shore Drive in the town of Sharon, told police that Faust had permission to buy groceries and other personal items on their accounts. But they allege that she misused their accounts, including running up $10,000 in credit card charges.

According to the complaint, Faust also stole cash from the couple and made bank withdrawals totaling another $2,420.

The complaint lists unauthorized ATM withdrawals in January and February from banks and retail stores in Janesville, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva and elsewhere.

Police allegedly obtained video of Faust conducting some fraudulent transactions.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case in the town of Sharon.

Court records show that Faust lived with the couple, but that she has since moved to Lake Geneva.

Contacted at her home on Tolman Street in Lake Geneva, Faust declined to comment.

She is free on bond and is scheduled to be back in court May 10 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.