A Lake Geneva woman was sentenced to five years in prison today for a drunken driving crash that injured a family of five and left the family with lingering physical and emotional trauma.

A prosecutor in Walworth County Circuit Court called it the worst drunken driving crash without a fatality that he has seen — and the most comprehensive account of the toll that such incidents take on their victims.

Bethny Hilgeman, 32, was sentenced to one year in prison for each of the five victims she wounded last summer while intoxicated when she plowed her car into an oncoming vehicle that carried a family visiting from the Chicago area.

Members of the family testified in court that they have endured months of healing and therapy, as well as missed school activities and social events, and even been unable to comfort one another because of their own individual injuries.

Among the wounded was an infant girl who suffered a broken femur and had to wear a full-body cast.

Alan Garrard, the family's father, who suffered a broken back, testified that he wanted Hilgeman sent to prison for disregarding all of the warnings about drunken driving and for inflicting lasting harm on his family.

"You did the crime," Garrard told the defendant. "You should own it."

A sobbing Hilgeman apologized to the family members in court and said she wishes she could take all of their pain and suffering upon herself instead.

The 2005 graduate of Badger High School also said she has found religion since the traffic crash and has committed herself to staying away from alcohol.

"I promise to continue my path of sobriety," she told the family, "and I pray that you can find forgiveness in your heart."